Two women, who independently retired from busy lives in the city and moved to Halliday Shores Retirement Village at Black Head, have discovered a shared passion in art and painting. The proactive retirees, Pam Tyghe and Jill Woods Edworthy, agreed they couldn't wait any longer for fame and fortune to discover them. So, they took matters into their own hands and will exhibit their work next month at Halliday's Point Library. The exhibition Different Strokes will run from January 31 through to the end of February. Pam is highly trained in every aspect of fine arts and has successfully dabbled in watercolours and pastels for many years. Her patience and attention to detail is obvious with every brush stroke. Pam's subjects are usually more traditional than Jill. Her flowers, birds, and people are eye catching. Having no formal training, Jill's preferred medium in her short art journey is using acrylics and sometimes seeking texture for added effects. Also in the news: OUR PLACES - Black Head Beach Often the subjects are more abstract in composition, though usually depict water or rural scenes. Hence, Different Strokes was the obvious title for their joint exhibition, the women said. Pam and Jill said they are keen to encourage more mature age people to develop their interests and hobbies by stepping out of their comfort zones and sharing their passion with others, just as they have decided to do. They agreed that being of mature age is so much more than having grey hair, and said their grey matter and the guts to have a go is what truly count. Also in the news: The nominees for the Australia Day awards in Taree have been finalised Be sure to make time and visit the Halliday's Point Library on High Street in Black Head to support Pam and Jill in their endeavours. It may be your chance to say you met them before they become famous. (Humour is also one of their strong attributes.!) Well-known and talented local artist, Fred Bullen, will professionally curate their display. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes Follow us on Google News

