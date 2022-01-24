newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Motorists have been asked to be alert to changed traffic conditions and potential delays as the final stages of works are undertaken to the roundabout at the northern gateway to Taree. The coming weeks will see the new roundabout at the intersection of Princes Street and Emerton Close, Cundletown merged with existing roads. As the work progresses, there will be some changes to the current traffic control arrangements and road users may experience minor delays and queuing from time to time. The new multi-lane concrete roundabout will allow future access to the industrial area. It is part of the Northern Gateway Transport Hub, a major project focused on encouraging business investment in the Mid Coast. "While motorists may experience some delays over coming weeks as we finish up the first stage of the Northern Gateway, we ask members of the public to be patient and keep in mind that this project is part of a very exciting upgrade for our region," said MidCoast Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Mr Rob Scott. "Our teams will be working to complete the roundabout as soon as possible, weather permitted." The new road work includes kerb and gutter, stormwater drainage, service relocations, and other works such as barriers and fencing. The Northern Gateway is a high priority project in both the Hunter Regional Plan 2036 and the MidCoast Regional Economic Development Strategy, with the NSW Government committing $15 million for infrastructure works, to allow the first stage of the project to proceed. This project is one of 12 regional roads projects to receive a funding boost as part of the NSW Government's $3 billion stimulus package announced in 2020. The next stage of the project will involve construction of the new road west of the roundabout to facilitate industrial development. You can keep up to date on developments in the Northern Gateway project by following the page on MidCoast Council's website at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/northern-gateway-transport-hub Any organisations or businesses interested in the Northern Gateway Hub and future opportunities, can contact Council's Economic Development Team on (02) 7955 7777. More in the news:

