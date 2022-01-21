news, local-news,

TAREE Greyhound Club's BBet Park complex could be transformed into a centre of excellence for the Mid North Coast. The $5 million upgrade of the track and facilities could start within 12 months. Greyhound Racing NSW representatives were expected to be in the area later this month to meet with the three Mid North Coast clubs - Taree, Wauchope and Kempsey. Under the plan all three clubs would race at the new Taree track, either as separate entities or as an amalgamated club. Tracks at Wauchope and Kempsey would be shut-down. Wauchope hasn't raced since late last year at its home base, while Kempsey currently conducts non-TAB meetings. Taree Greyhound Club president, Des McGeachie recalled that a centre of excellence for the Mid North Coast was first discussed before the State government's decision to shut down greyhound racing in 2016. The government later back flipped on the proposal. Since then Taree has been granted permission to conduct TAB meetings, the majority of which are run on a Wednesday afternoon or Saturday morning. RELATED: Taree Greyhound Club to run first TAB meeting The first TAB meeting was run in June 2020. Greyhound NSW funded improvements to the Taree track before the first TAB meeting was run and further upgrades have been undertaken since. Mr McGeachie understands the upgraded complex would feature a loam track and lighting as well as improved facilities for spectators and officials. The club currently has a grass track and there's no lighting for night meetings. "Work could start within 12 months, although that would be up to Greyhound Racing NSW,'' he said. Mr McGeachie said amalgamation with Kempsey and Wauchope hasn't yet been discussed at committee level by his club. He also hasn't spoken to Wauchope or Kempsey officials about the proposal. However, if there is a merger, Mr McGeachie said Taree would insist on having a majority on the committee. "The new complex will be built on our track, so we want to have the major voice on how it's run,'' he explained. He added the club won't be able to race at Taree while the upgrade is being carried out.

