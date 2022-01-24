The awards will be held at Queen Elizabeth Park on January 26
The nominees for the Australia Day awards in Taree have been finalised.
Presented by the Combined Service Clubs of Taree, the ceremony will be held at Queen Elizabeth Park (Manning Street entrance) from 8am on January 26.
Nominees are:
Citizen of The Year
- Grahame Martin - nominated for his work during the March 2021 floods at Manning Point and for his years of volunteer service to the community
- Bill Beach - nominated for his work in Wingham to start the Busker Muster and the benefit this provided to the community
- Dan Shultz - nominated for his work following the March 2022 floods
Young Citizen of the Year
- Georgia Hudson - nominated for her work in MYAT, organisation of local youth festivals and talent nights
- Tess Hoadley - is 14 and volunteers her time as a coach of 5-6 year old netball players, her representative netball participation and involvement with Upper Lansdowne Players
- Tristan Smith - for volunteering at PCYC to train junior boxing classes
- Hailey Trudgeon - for helping with compilation of a book on children's and families stories re the 2019 bushfires and for working with young people with chronic illnesses with the aim to help them feel less isolated
- Amber Kelleher - for volunteering her time and energy in many local roles including radio shows and surf lifesaving
Community Group of the Year
- Rotary Club of Taree on Manning - for the Riverstage Concert series that is providing free entertainment to the Community and promotion of local musicians
- The Chatham High Dancers - for the inspiration they provide to other young people and the connection between communities
- Friends of the Manning Regional Art Gallery - for their continued support of the Manning Regional Art Gallery and local artists
- Wingham District Rugby League Club - for 100 years of service to Rugby League - both senior and junior and their tireless work on the grounds at Wingham
Community Achiever of the Year
- Zeng Jian Xin - Responsible for fishing shopping trolleys out of the Manning River and cleaning them up for collection
- Bill Dennis - for his work on Brown's Creek, Bicentennial Gardens
The Manning River Times Ken McDonald Memorial Sportstar of the Year will also be announced at the function. This is run in conjunction with the Manning River Times.
