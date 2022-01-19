newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a robbery involving armed men - one carrying a sword - north of the Hunter region. The State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad is investigating the raid, which took place at Wingham Bowling Club about 8.15pm on July 25 last year. A club employee, a 67-year-old man, was working when the armed trio entered the premises and threatened him, demanding cash. They were allegedly carrying knives and a samurai sword. Their plan became unstuck when a 43-year-old male patron wrestled the sword from one of the bandits. All three men fled the scene in an allegedly stolen Volkswagen Tiguan, which was later found alight in Kalimna Close at Taree. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the vehicle was seized for forensic examination. The employee and patron received minor hand injuries and were taken to Manning Base Hospital for treatment. They have since been released. Initial inquiries were conducted by Manning-Great Lakes Police District officers, before detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad took carriage of the investigation under Strike Force Savery. They have arrested a 35-year-old man, who remains before the courts. Investigators on Tuesday released CCTV footage from the bowling club of two men who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries. The first man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, wearing a black hooded jumper, black tracksuit pants with white writing on the left leg, a black mask, and dark-coloured shoes with white soles. The second man is about 165cm tall, and at the time he was wearing a white hooded jumper with a face-covering mask, black pants, black gloves, white shoes and was carrying a black backpack with white writing. Anyone with information that could help detectives can pass it on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the online reporting portal.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/d5fd91b7-d975-49c5-b681-f3d93095ad50.PNG/r370_51_1890_910_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg