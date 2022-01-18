news, local-news,

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for people in the Mid North Coast. It includes heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and a large hailstorm. The warning was issued at 2:35pm on Tuesday, January 18. The next warning is due at around 5:30pm. According to the BOM, severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours in the Mid North Coast, North West Slopes and Plains, Northern Tablelands and parts of the Hunter, Central West Slopes and Plains and Upper Western districts. Locations which may be affected include Taree, Scone, Armidale, Tenterfield, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Moree, Narrabri, Walgett, Coonabarabran, Coonamble and Lightning Ridge. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

