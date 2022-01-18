community,

As funding becomes available and resources are able to be committed, MidCoast Council continues to repair a long list of flood damaged public facilities across the Manning from the March 2021 floods. With a total repair bill of $20 million, MidCoast Council has been working through the backlog of repairs across the Manning. While some repairs have been completed, others require State government funding to achieve. Council continues to work with the State government to secure funding to repair the riverbank wall in central Taree, said MidCoast Council's executive manager of community spaces, Dan Aldridge. "Repairs are also required to every floating pontoon along the Manning River, including the pontoon at the Wingham boat ramp and car park. "The barbecues, picnic area and toilets along with the boat ramp at the Wingham Riverside Reserve have been cleared of debris and are ready for use." At Wingham Tennis Courts, the floods caused a substantial land slip resulting in a subsidence issue next to the courts. "We are working hard to secure funding to restore the tennis courts and we're very hopeful of receiving assistance," said Mr Aldridge. The Wingham Riverside Reserve car park and the camping area remain closed. "We've been delayed from undertaking repair works due to an endangered flying fox colony that lives in the Brush," Mr Aldridge explained. NSW government guidelines for protecting flying fox colonies advise that sudden movement and loud noises can disturb the flying foxes and cause females to drop their young. From September to February no work can be conducted in close proximity to the colony. "We'll get underway once that season concludes." Chrissy Gollan Park at the entrance to Wingham is also in need of repairs to damaged infrastructure, but council is unable to start works until additional resources and funding are made available. "Our aim is to get our public facilities back in working order as soon as we can." To keep up to date with public works, visit News Library - MidCoast Council (nsw.gov.au).

