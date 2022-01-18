community,

Want to learn to ollie, grind and flip like a pro? MidCoast Council is partnering with the Totem Collective these school holidays to deliver skateboard workshops for beginner and intermediate skaters at Stroud, Tea Gardens and Nabiac. The Learn To Skate workshops are free and suitable for budding skateboarders aged six years and above. Skill will vary from complete newbies up to those who already know their way around a skatepark but would like to start exploring tricks. Sydney and Byron Bay-based Totem Collective is Australia's largest skate-event company and aims to inspire and empower young skaters and create inclusive skatepark environments. The collective's approach is fun, safe and supported and encourages all participants to have a go and learn at their own pace. The workshops are part of the funding from NSW Government's Regional Youth Summer Holiday Break program. Come along to a workshop at: Registration is required - with bookings filling up quickly. To book, go to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/skateworkshops

