newsletters, editors-pick-list, John Hunter Hosptial, Newcastle, Nabiac, Dyers Crossing, NSW Ambulance, Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A six-month-old baby was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle on Monday, January 17 in a stable condition following a single vehicle accident west of Nabiac. At approximately 12.30pm NSW Ambulance paramedics requested assistance from two Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical teams after reports of a vehicle rollover with a number of people seriously injured on Wallanbah Road, Dyers Crossing. Also injured and later transported to Newcastle were a 27-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman who were both ejected from the vehicle. The 27-year-old woman suffered spinal injuries, while the 45-year-old sustained head and chest injuries, while the baby boy had a head injuries. Both women were stabilised before being taken by air to Newcastle in a serious condition. Also attending the scene were NSW Police and Fire and Rescue NSW. All three patients are receiving further treatment at John Hunter. No further information is available.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/1a9bb84f-841a-4508-bb5c-37eca1467dc8.jpg/r4_189_2011_1323_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg