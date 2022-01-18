A six-month-old baby was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle on Monday, January 17 in a stable condition following a single vehicle accident west of Nabiac. At approximately 12.30pm NSW Ambulance paramedics requested assistance from two Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical teams after reports of a vehicle rollover with a number of people seriously injured on Wallanbah Road, Dyers Crossing. Also injured and later transported to Newcastle were a 27-year-old woman and a 45-year-old woman who were both ejected from the vehicle. The 27-year-old woman suffered spinal injuries, while the 45-year-old sustained head and chest injuries, while the baby boy had a head injuries. Both women were stabilised before being taken by air to Newcastle in a serious condition. Also attending the scene were NSW Police and Fire and Rescue NSW. All three patients are receiving further treatment at John Hunter. No further information is available.
