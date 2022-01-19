community,

In a break from the normal evening meeting routine, the Old Bar Beach RSL sub-branch recently hosted a Saturday morning event. With funding from the RSL Lower North Coast District Council (LNCDC), Old Bar hosted a beach walk, followed by their monthly meeting and then lunch at Flow Bar. The event was part of the RSL addressing mental health. Other sub-branches were invited and some from Wingham sub-branch attended, including Brian Willey, also from LNCDC. Sub-branch members, their family, auxiliary members and their family also attended. Warm and sunny conditions were enjoyed with the usual typical sea breeze making things pleasant. Following the meeting, the event was rounded out with a wonderful lunch at Flow Bar. Barwalla is the RSL Day Club for the Old Bar area. It supports older people in the community with social activities every Monday. They meet for quizzes, games and sometimes entertainment, and occasionally they are treated to a bus trip to a nearby town for lunch. Morning tea and lunch are provided and those wishing to, can be picked up from their homes by bus and delivered back home in the afternoon. Transport is walker and wheelchair friendly. They meet at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall. Although Barwalla is sponsored by DVA and the Old Bar Beach RSL sub-Branch, participation is open to all and there is no requirement to be a veteran or the partner of a veteran. So why not join in and have some fun. Contact 0481344661 for more information. Care'N'go have been providing a social opportunity known as 'Valley Shoppers' for some years now. The bus has been picking people up from their homes in Old Bar and Taree and taking them to either Forster or Port Macquarie for a shopping experience. The next trip planned is to visit op shops in Port Macquarie on Thursday February 3, 2022. Clients must be registered with My Aged Care to be eligible. Contact Care'N'go on 6554-5447 to book your seat. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/1747a3da-3b9b-451c-96d9-0d784f4d0ed2.jpg/r2_55_590_387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg