Planned water outage for Harrington

Around 300 properties in Harrington will be without water on Wednesday, January 19 while MidCoast Council's water team undertakes maintenance in the area. The outage will be between 8am and 3pm and will affect properties in the following streets: Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said customers who experienced any issues as a result of the interruption should report the incident. "We apologise for the inconvenience and encourage customers to contact our customer service team on 7955 7777 if they have any concerns or require any assistance," Mr Scott said.

