Reading - it's a past-time many can't do without. But, when the region's most recent lockdown - late last year - forced the closure of the volunteer run MidCoast Libraries Nabiac branch, local resident and bookworm, Janice Dance swung into action. "I had run out of books to read; the post office (general store) was closed as well as the Nabiac library," Janice said. Janice has long been an admirer of the world-wide The Little Library Movement, which has an aim to inspire a love of reading, build community, and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges across the globe. The concept was founded in the United States by Todd Bol who installed a library inside a miniature model of a schoolhouse on his Wisconsin front lawn in 2009 as a tribute to his mother, a former teacher and avid reader. When it became a neighbourhood hit, he realised that people were craving conversation as much as books. A relative newcomer to Nabiac and Australia, Janice was keen to thank the community which had welcomed her with warmth and acceptance. "Nabiac has looked after me and I wanted to do something to thank them," she said. "They have made me feel so welcome." A quick catch-up with post office owner and fellow Little Library fan, Jo Wickenden, and Janice had begun the process of establishing the book swap project. The decision was made to base the library in front of the post office, the community's major hub. As it was, Jo had been toying with the same idea, Janice said. A dab hand at both design and art, Janice trawled through a number of online sites before coming up with the ideal concept for the tiny structure. Her last step was to ask Forster-Tuncurry Men's Shed if it would build the mini library - which of course was an enthusiastic yes. Just before Christmas Men's Shed representative, Richard Bateson and Brian Goodchild joined MidCoast Council Libraries area co-ordinator, Lisa Greenwood to officially open the little library. At any one time between 15-20 books, ranging from murder mysteries to romance novels are available to read. Janice said she was both pleased and delighted with the quality and variety of books available, which turn-over constantly. "It has really taken off and there are always new books coming," she said. "You can see the ebb and flow of the books; they are appealing, fresh and inviting.

