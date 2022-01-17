sport, local-sport,

WILL Elliott produced the delivery of the day to bowl Taree United's Jackson Witts with the last ball of the match and so clinch a one run win for Great Lakes in the tier 1 Manning cricket match played at Tuncurry. United were bowled out for 167, one shy of the hefty 168 scored by Great Lakes from their 40 overs. "It was a great ball, probably the best of the match,'' United's stand-in captain Josh Ferris said. Witts joined Danial Stone at the crease with the score on 148. He made 8, while Stone remained not out on 4. Earlier former United opening batsman Zac Sheather, in his first game with Great Lakes, played a match defining innings of 70. Sheather faced 103 balls and hit three boundaries and a six. He shared an opening partnership of 34 with Drew Townsend (10) and then he put on 82 with skipper Ryan Clark for the fourth wicket. Clark scored a quickfire 40 from 49 deliveries with three boundaries and a six. Sheather was eventually dismissed when caught by Josh Meldrum off Matt Collier with the score on 150. The innings fell away from there, with players going for quick runs, however, the final total was formidable. United were forced to use eight bowlers. "We didn't have Tom Burley, Justin Boyd and Ricky Campbell and there's 20-24 overs between them,'' Ferris said. "Virtually anyone who could roll their arm over got a bowl.'' Newcomer Josh Hardy opened up with Matt Collier for United and Hardy showed promise before being dismissed for 14 with the score on 30. "Most of the top order made starts, but no-one went onto make a big score. To be honest, we were probably always a bit off the pace,'' Ferris admitted. Collier made 21, Josh Meldrum 24, Aaron Pin 33 and Murray McCartney 26, with the score 4/119 when McCartney was dismissed. From there the batsmen scrambled for runs before the run chase finished one short. The win consolidates Great Lakes' place at the top of the ladder and they are strongly placed to claim the minor premiership. However, Ferris is confident that when United fields a full strength side they'll be in the mix. "But at the moment it seems like one player comes back in and another drops out,'' he said. United plays Wingham at Cedar Party Reserve on Saturday with Great Lakes at home to Gloucester. Taree West has the bye.

