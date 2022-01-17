community,

Mid Coast beaches are now open following the cancellation of the tsunami marine warning late on Sunday night, However, a hazardous surf warning is still in place. Read more: Undersea Tongan volcano eruption triggers tsunami warnings along Australian east coast Beaches have been opened on the advice of Surf Life Saving Australia and NSW Police. Beach goers are advised to follow the advice and direction of Surf Life Saving personnel on patrolled beach areas. Everyone should consider the impacts of the hazardous surf warning when swimming, rock fishing or boating on or near all other beach areas. For more information visit www.bom.gov.au READ MORE: The tsunami wave heights that hit Aussie shores

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/17f0636b-67cb-422f-92e2-3e295eb45339.jpg/r0_159_3216_1976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg