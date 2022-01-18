My COVID experience as a double vaccinated 22-year-old

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As a double vaccinated, healthy 22-year-old, I was never really worried about getting COVID. My mindset was that if I got it, I probably wouldn't show symptoms. So my only concern was not knowing I had it and consequently spreading it to my loved ones. However, after my partner Kurtis Dark, who is 23, fit and healthy, and I tested positive for COVID on the morning of New Year's Eve 2021, our experiences were very different to what we had expected. The night prior we both didn't sleep because of fevers, body aches, headaches and head cold symptoms. Over the next two days the symptoms got worse and more frequent. The aches and temperatures became worse and we developed a nasty cough and sore throat. Keeping mentally strong was something that was almost equally as important during the isolation period. At a time of the year where we were meant to be spending time with friends and family, it was quite the opposite. Definitely not the new year celebrations we had in mind. On the evening of New Year's Day, Kurt went into a coughing fit throughout the night and was struggling to breathe. He felt like his airways were blocked with a sharp thorn feeling in his throat. Luckily my mum is a doctor. She dropped around a heart rate and oxygen monitor which gave us peace of mind. The shortness of breath and sore throat continued for around two more days. We didn't eat much, and we were in and out of naps and taking pain relief every few hours. On around day four I was on the mend. I stopped getting the aches and fevers, but was still very fatigued. It has now been 18 days since we tested positive, and 11 days out of isolation. We both still have shortness of breath and continue to feel fatigued. Last week we went on a 2km walk, which we found really challenging considering we could previously run that far with no dramas. Although it has been a difficult couple of weeks, we still managed our symptoms at home. I put being able to manage at home down to being vaccinated. Maybe if we weren't, we would have needed medical assistance. Maybe not. But I am content knowing we have minimised our risk of putting pressure on our already strained medical system. I have other friends who went through COVID with little-to-no symptoms. I guess what I have learnt is that you don't know how your body will respond, healthy or not. COVID is now a reality that many of us in the Mid Coast and beyond are facing. Be kind to those in our community. The small business owners, the teachers, the healthcare workers, the delivery drivers, those who have been isolated from their loved ones. We are all in this together. I'm back at work now - albeit from home. Kurt is a carpenter and starts back next week. (Sarah, who lives at Old Bar is a journalist at the Manning River Times.) Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/85ea0caf-6d36-409e-8c3f-e234ba11403a.jpeg/r45_0_1663_914_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg