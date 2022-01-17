Probus members hear stories of travels

community,

Over recent meetings Taree Probus Club has heard of club members' activities, due to organisations and groups not allowing speakers to represent them due to COVID restrictions. Tony Gates gave an in depth account of a recent Classic Outback Pub Crawl by plane, leaving Bankstown Airport, 11 passengers and two (unemployed Qantas) pilots. The first stop was Bourke, population 2642, for a "Back of Bourke" lunch, then on to Tipooburra, (heaps of rocks), population 134, the most remote town in NSW, with 12 children in school, with three teachers. The best reason to visit is the family pub, restaurant packed. Then on to Innamincka, population 12, walking in from the airport, established 1890 as a customs post, abandoned in 1951, popular for 1960' tourism and fuel. Next to Birdsville, population 100, near the border of South Australia and Northern territory on the Diamantina River, famous for the Birdsville Track, and races. Then on to Maree in South Australia where population swells to 5000, no water in town, everything has to be trucked in food, fuel and water. The Big Bash music festival over five nights is a very popular event. Then continued to Oodnadatta, 900 kilometres north of Adelaide, famous for the Pink Roadhouse, where retired caravaners are hired to work one or two weeks at a time. In 2016 the population was 214, now only 50. Temperature 50.7 degrees in the daytime, 14 students at school. Then to William Creek, population 10, entry to Lake Eyre, 9500 square meter salt lake, and the worlds largest cattle station at 23,000 square kms. William Creek is famous for painted hills. Next off to Marree in South Australia, population 101 in the area, nice hotel, good meals, junction of Birdsville and Oodnadatta Tracks, famous for geoglyph "Marree Man", a 4.2 km long line drawing of an aboriginal hunter. To Broken Hill now, population 17,700, on South Australia time half an hour behind NSW, named by two explorers. Saw two hills which no longer exist because of mining. Broken Hill has three pubs, all updated, silver, lead and zinc mines, home to a huge solar farm for electricity, water is piped in from Menindee Lakes, art galleries, tourism, famous artist Pro Hart is from the area, school of the air for education, Mad Max movie shot there and more recently RFDS television series. To Tilpa, population six, surrounding area 44 in total, on the Darling River, a large wool industry, to Cobar to refuel for the return to Bankstown The trip was 12 days over some of the remotest areas of NSW. Tony's general comments were that all passengers got on well , the two pilots were very friendly, and it was hot, dry and dusty, and there is no reason to want to go and live there. Terry Britten spoke to members of his meeting Walter Lindrum, world billiard champion from 1933 to 1950. Being in a group of young tennis players from the south coast, he was invited to view an exhibition match put on by Lindrum, who lost a finger and was taught by his father to play Billiards, then went on to win 57 world records. John Ward has had a long involvement with surf lifesaving, and in 1998 began training to volunteer for the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. In 2000 he was on the pool deck at the synchronized swimming, and after that the Paralympics. John drove a Mercedes Sprinter 10 seater bus, after competition taking a group of athletes on a tour of Northern Suburbs of Sydney. When cleaning the bus later, he found a tissue box of foreign currency, and $200 of cash. He eventually tracked down the very relieved owner. Recent activities f Probus have included a morning tea at Mooreland Tea House to enjoy "The Best Scones on the Coast", which was well attended by members, wives, partners and friends. Some of our members attended the Music of the Night performance, after which we dined at Club Taree, a lovely afternoon and evening, which is talked about today. Our committee held their Christmas meeting at Harrigan's, with wives and Partners joining us, where we planned the Christmas Luncheon and activities for early 2022. Our Christmas Luncheon, accompanied by wives and partners, was well attended, and during proceedings certificates were handed out. Mr David Walker received his RAN (Reached Age Ninety) and Ray and Merle Foxley, and Ian and Bev Ferguson were presented a certificate for their Diamond Anniversaries (60 years). Congratulations to them on these milestones in life. New members would be most welcome to join with us. We look forward to hearing your stories, Any retired men interested can phone our president Peter on 6556 1055 or our secretary Tony on 6552 4284 for further details.

