Daily COVID cases drop in Mid Coast

Hunter New England Health District recorded 1554 COVID-19 cases in the District in the 24 hours to 8pm January 12, with 114 of those cases in the MidCoast LGA. There are 29,116 active cases in the District - 109 active cases are being cared for in our hospitals, nine in ICU. "Sadly, we're reporting the death of a woman in her 60s from the Lake Macquarie area. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends," said Dr David Durrheim, Public Health Physician, Hunter New England Population Health. Anyone who tests positive using a RAT is now required to register their result with Service NSW via the website or app under a Public Health Order. Registering your RAT result enables NSW Health to provide you with advice on self-isolation and managing COVID-19 symptoms at home, to connect high risk people to clinical care services and to help inform the ongoing public health response. "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible to help protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19. People aged 18 years and over are eligible for a booster vaccination if they had their second dose at least four months ago," Dr Durrheim said. "While most of our vaccination clinics take walk-ins, booking an appointment is recommended to ensure an efficient experience. Appointments can be made online via covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/booking. A breakdown of the HNELHD cases are as follows:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/7a09f3a2-9ca9-496b-9e1f-6a74a1823c31.jpg/r12_286_5488_3380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg