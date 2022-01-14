Report of young child collapsing after COVID jab appears to be fake news

news, local-news,

Reports circulating around Facebook of a child collapsing in the Manning Valley following a COVID-19 vaccination appear to be fake news. A website called On Scene News Australia posted an item on their Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, January 12 claiming a young child had collapsed at a chemist in the Manning Valley following a vaccination. The post states that NSW Ambulance were called to the scene and the child was rushed to hospital. The Manning River Times contacted the Hunter New England Health District to verify the report. "We have asked the appropriate staff (at the hospital) and have found no record of this incident occurring," a spokesperson said. Further inquiries by the Manning River Times to other sources failed to confirm the incident occurred. The Manning River Times contacted On Scene News Australia for comment but received no reply. The story does not appear on their website upon searching.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/dca15b48-0afd-4de3-b05f-909229fa8664.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg