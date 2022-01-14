The Y NSW is all about providing fun and safe environments for children and young people to enjoy. Wingham Memorial Pool is ready to elevate your summer fun with 50 per cent discounts on three-month season passes to get you out of the heat and into the water. The Y's Learn to Swim classes have arrived at the Wingham centre, which will give children and young people vital education in swim safety. Classes have recently started so enquire today. Wingham Memorial Pool centre Co-ordinator Nicole Banning said the Y can't wait to see people enjoying the water at the centre. "Swimming is such a great experience for children and young people; it's countless hours of fun throughout summer," she said. "We have some really great incentives at the moment like a three-month season pass now at half price. We're inviting the community to beat the heat this summer and get back in the water at our pool." The Y specialises in providing leading-edge programs that increase swim safety and confidence in the water for the community at their aquatic centres. Y lifeguards are rigorously trained to the highest standards to ensure the community enjoys their time at their local pool safely. The Y NSW is looking for more aspiring lifeguards to join their friendly and dedicated team keeping communities safe in the water. All Y lifeguards are trained so they can be qualified to make a difference in the community. "If you are an aspiring lifeguard and want to keep your community swim-safe, we can't wait to see your application come through," says Nicole.

Dive in to some summer fun

Fun at the pool: Koko and Kit at the Wingham Memorial Pool. Photos: Scott Calvin. The Y NSW is all about providing fun and safe environments for children and young people to enjoy. Wingham Memorial Pool is ready to elevate your summer fun with 50 per cent discounts on three-month season passes to get you out of the heat and into the water. The Y's Learn to Swim classes have arrived at the Wingham centre, which will give children and young people vital education in swim safety. Classes have recently started so enquire today. Wingham Memorial Pool centre Co-ordinator Nicole Banning said the Y can't wait to see people enjoying the water at the centre. "Swimming is such a great experience for children and young people; it's countless hours of fun throughout summer," she said. "We have some really great incentives at the moment like a three-month season pass now at half price. We're inviting the community to beat the heat this summer and get back in the water at our pool." The Y specialises in providing leading-edge programs that increase swim safety and confidence in the water for the community at their aquatic centres. Summer swimming: Lori Brown and Maxine Manks enjoying the water. Y lifeguards are rigorously trained to the highest standards to ensure the community enjoys their time at their local pool safely. The Y NSW is looking for more aspiring lifeguards to join their friendly and dedicated team keeping communities safe in the water. All Y lifeguards are trained so they can be qualified to make a difference in the community. "If you are an aspiring lifeguard and want to keep your community swim-safe, we can't wait to see your application come through," says Nicole. Pool Safety: Y lifeguards are rigorously trained to the highest standards.