Daily cases nearly double overnight with 309 new cases in Mid Coast

news, local-news,

Daily COVID-19 cases in the Hunter New England Health District, including the Mid Coast, have doubled in the 24 hours to 8pm last night, Tuesday, January 12. A total of 3410 cases were recorded in the HNE District, with 309 of those cases in the MidCoast local government area. These figures do not accurately reflect the amount of cases in NSW with limited access to PCR tests and no positive rapid antigen test results being recorded. These figures also come on a day where NSW has recorded the highest day of daily deaths. There are 27,168 active casnow es in the District, with 101 active cases being cared for in our hospitals; 10 are in ICU. "Sadly, we are reporting the death of two men from the Hunter region. A man in his 80s from the Port Stephens area and a man in his 50s from the Lake Macquarie area. Our sincere condolences go out to their family and friends," Dr David Durrheim of HNE Health said. The breakup of the HNE Health cases is as follows:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/229447a7-4739-40d9-8bc0-e9f9ed24694f.jpg/r6_140_2694_1659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg