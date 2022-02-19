newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Twenty years ago, the Manning Valley was abuzz with excitement over the impending visit from a woman who is still considered one of the greatest sopranos of all time - Dame Joan Sutherland. The world-renowned opera singer had sung in opera houses around the world, and lived in an opulent home in Switzerland, named Chalet Monet, with her husband, conductor Richard Bonynge. That La Stupenda, as she was nicknamed by audiences early in her career, would come to Taree for a few days to visit and attend local functions was not really something anyone would think in any way probable. However happen it did. And Mave Richardson AM was the woman who made it come to pass. In 1978 Mave, then the president of the Taree City Festival, wrote to Dame Joan to invite her to be the patron of the biannual festival. "She very graciously accepted, but she did say 'I'm sorry, but it would have to be in absentia, Mave dear'," Mave said. "She always called me 'Mave dear'." From that year, Mave religiously invited Dame Joan to continue being a patron every two years, and Dame Joan always accepted, 'in absentia', as she was busy travelling the globe gracing the world's opera stages. Then, in early 2002, Mave took a phone call in her office at Greater Taree City Council. "I answered the phone and (a woman) said 'Mave, it's Joan Sutherland here'," Mave said. "I knew a lot of the Arts Council people, and the first thought I had was 'they're having a lend of me and will I flip back at them or go along with it?'. I guess discretion was the better part of valor and I didn't make a funny remark back or anything. I was always grateful I didn't come back with some stupid remark! "She said 'I'll be in Sydney, and I've looked at my calendar and it's high time I came to Taree and I'm wondering if we could fit in a visit?" Related: Dame Joan did come to Taree, for the first few days of the Taree City Festival, to attend and open functions. A highlight was a celebration concert at the Entertainment Centre, after which the star was interviewed by well-known TV presenter Ian Ross, billed as Conversations with Dame Joan Sutherland. Dame Joan did not sing - she was 75-years-old and had retired by that time. Mave said that one of Dame Joan's many attributes was a sense of humour. During the 2002 visit, one of the functions Dame Joan opened was a centenary celebration of 100 years since Australian women first had voting rights at Wingham Town Hall. "Now that I have performed on the Wingham Town Hall stage, I can honestly say that I have performed on all the greatest stages in the world," she quipped. That remark brought the house down. "It was gorgeous. Everybody was so thrilled," Mave said. Dame Joan clearly enjoyed her 2002 visit as she chose to come back again in 2004. "Less than two years later she was ringing me up to say, 'would you like me to come again? I had a lovely time last time I was here. It's a beautiful place. The Manning Valley is lovely'," Mave said. For her 2004 visit for the Taree City Festival, Dame Joan elected to stay with Mave and her husband, Eric Richardson OAM, in their home at Dingo Creek. Mave has a treasured memory of that time she likes to share. In 2004, Mave was a councillor with the then Greater Taree City Council, and had to be out at a meeting on the night of Dame Joan's arrival. "I'd left everything nicely set on the dinner table and polished the silver and the fire was all set, it looked really nice. I gave Eric instructions so all he had to do was press the button (to get dinner ready). "When I got home around 11pm that night, no-one had sat at the table that I had left all nice and shiny and correct. And I looked around and it looked like they'd eaten something. It turned up they had sat in front of the fire and had a tray (on their laps) and had some champagne, in their pyjamas and dressing gowns and ate their dinner sitting in front of the fire! Eric said they had a lovely evening and it was just talking to a good old friend. I was a bit sorry I missed it, actually! "That's a mark of the lady - there didn't have to be trimmings and everything. "She was a really lovely lady without any arrogance or pretensions at all, interested in you, she expressed interest in the Manning Valley and its people. She wasn't just coming to lord it over everybody. She was very natural and unaffected, which is quite remarkable when you think how easy it would be when people have adoration. She was quite remarkable, not just because she was famous but because of her whole persona. She was very gracious but warm, friendly and sincere and interested. "I count it a blessing that she and I connected so well. For both of us, actually. She and her were a little team while she was here. I felt a bit like a guard dog at times," Mave laughs. "It was a wonderful experience and I think a lot of people benefited by it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/010d8e47-7540-43c7-9689-c5547a3acc92.jpg/r116_343_3754_2398_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg