IT was the biggest day in Taree City Rugby League Club's history. The Bulls claimed the Group Three Triple Crown by winning the first and reserve grade and under 18 premierships in 2007.
This was a first for the Group Three.
Taree's downed Port City 28-20 in a fluctuating first grade match. This was Port's first appearance in a first grade grand final. The Bulls finished minor premiers and won the major semi to ensure the grand final was played at Taree.
Two players, one veteran and one a rookie, were outstanding for Taree. Second rower Phil Adamson retired after the game, earning a player of the match award. His career started in the Taree and District juniors with Taree Red Rovers and he progressed to playing first grade with Penrith before returning home.
Halfback Todd Bridge watched his mates win the under 18 grand final. He was still eligible for the junior grade but he showed plenty of poise in the first grade game to menace the Port City defence.
The years since have been lean for the Bulls, although the club is confident of a revival in 2023 under new captain-coach Christian Hazard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.