Manning River Times

A big day for Taree City Bulls

September 22 2022 - 8:00pm
IT was the biggest day in Taree City Rugby League Club's history. The Bulls claimed the Group Three Triple Crown by winning the first and reserve grade and under 18 premierships in 2007.

