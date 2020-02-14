Clubs scramble for points as another Premier League cricket round is washed out

sport, local-sport,

Oh the fire and the flood. That's not starting a sing-a-long to Vance Joy's 2014 hit single but rather the lasting impacts on the 2019-20 Mid North Coast Premier League Cricket season. As has been widely reported, bushfires, heavy rain and minor flooding has caused several disruptions to play this season and with just five rounds remaining before the playoffs, sides are scrambling for competition points. United captain Ricky Campbell agreed the lack of weekly cricket at this stage of the year means every point is crucial. "I think everyone will be thinking that, considering how the season has been so stop start," Ricky said. "That was a vital loss we took (in round 15 to competition leaders Rovers) before the wash out last week so we need to get the win to stay in the top two." The side was set to face Wauchope at Chatham Park. All premier league matches were called off yesterday afternoon. "It's a pretty huge game, I'd like to have a bowl so we can see what the wicket is like before we'd bat," Ricky said before the game was called off. With their finals chances seemingly over, Taree West could be the side to cause some headaches for the top sides by snatching vital points. The side takes on Port City Leagues Magpies at Port Macquarie's Oxley Oval. Meanwhile, luckless Wingham players were happy the region received much needed rain. That hasn't done much however for their time at the crease. With last week's washout, the side hasn't taken the field since a T20 win over Port Macquarie Pirates on December 21. For their last 40 over fixture, you have to go back to a loss to United on November 30. They were set to face Rovers at South Kempsey Oval on Saturday in what was to be an intriguing encounter.

