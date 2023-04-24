Manning River Times
A look back at the life and times of Manning veteran the late Vic Carle

By Toni Bell
April 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Representing Australia: Vic Carle with his D Day commemorative medal. D Day is the military term for a secret date on which a major action is to begin.
Ex-POW Vic Carle died on October 3, 2016 and during his years living in the Manning, Vic shared his stories about his life and times especially during his war service. Here follows a collection of those stories prepared over the years by the Manning River Times.

